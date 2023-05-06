Why industry leaders are looking forward to Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023

Spanning an area of 1 lakh+ sq. ft. the mega edition of the Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) 2023 in Mumbai will see a participation of over 300 speakers, more than 1000 plus brands and companies, and 100 shopping centres. It retail extravaganza will have several out-of-the-box formats and experiences to inspire, educate and titillate attendees. A curtain raiser…

New Delhi: The Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence platform by the IMAGES Group, is set for its 2023 edition with a mega format and experience. To be held on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the mega convention will see a participation of more than 300 speakers and 1000 brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centres showcasing current and upcoming malls. There’s going to be an experience at every turn of the event’s more than 1 lakh sq. ft. area.

Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti and Delhivery, PRC 2023 is themed ‘Accelerating Retail @Scale For India: The Retail Megaverse’ and aims to showcase the immense promise of the world’s fifth largest economy and its most exciting retail marketplace.

A concurrent event Tech.NXT 2023 powered by Logic ERP, will showcase success stories in retail digital transformation, with live case studies demonstrating actual, measurable turnarounds and transformations driven by technology implementation.

“PRC 2023 mirrors the scale, dynamism and energy of India, the world’s most exciting and fastest growing retail universe. From fashion, food and grocery, foodservice, beauty and wellness, CDIT, home, lifestyle accessories, leisure and entertainment to real estate, technology, supply chain and logistics, store design and visual merchandising, e-commerce, brand building, human resources, operations and more, the event content is exceptionally powerful and high-value for every business connected to Retail in India,” Bhavesh Pitroda, chief executive officer and Director of IMAGES Group said.

PRC 2023 highlights

Masterclasses

By ONDC: The masterclass ‘Mastering the Open Network: Your Path to eCommerce Excellence’ will help participants understand how the open network for digital commerce (ONDC) is transforming retail and how they can harness its power for their business.

By global retail guru Rami Goldratt: Global retail expert Rami Goldratt’s powerful masterclass will focus on using AI & Data to navigate unpredictable variations within retail operations.

By Google & YouTube: This educative masterclass will be on data-driven consumer insights and the future of omnichannel retail in India.

The Mega Conference

The conference at PRC 2023 will be a two-day insights marathon with more than 100 CEOs and retail business heads discussing, analysing, and deliberating on every aspect of retail. There will be focused discussions on specific key categories including fashion, food and grocery, foodservice, CDIT, home, lifestyle accessories, leisure and entertainment. The multi-track content will cover all aspects of the retail business through over 30 powerful sessions around retail, real estate, technology, supply chain, and logistics, store design and visual merchandising, e-commerce, brand building, human resources, operations, and many more. For the detailed PRC 2023 conference agenda, click here.

Reports

India Phygital Index 2023 in association with PwC and Fynd: PRC 2023 will see the unveiling of the first-ever in-depth report on multichannel commerce preparedness of more than 250 retailers and brands in the country.

Think India Think Retail 2023 with Knight Frank India: PRC 2023 will also witness the launch of ‘High Streets Real Estate Outlook – Think India Think Retail 2023’— painstaking research based on interactions with key stakeholders, including retailers and retail real estate brokers by Knight Frank. The report is a compilation of some of the best insights and intelligence on 30 key high streets in India spread across 10 metros.

PRC 2023 Premieres

One-of-their kind happenings that have never been a part of any retail event before. Premiering this year at PRC are:

Zipping into the Megaverse! Ducati + Lamborghini: The world’s two most iconic luxury lifestyle brands will offer lessons in being endlessly desirable, in creating timeless brand value, and in delivering unbeatable customer experiences!

Facing the quizmaster: In the India Retail Brand Game by Siddhartha Basu, powered by Inorbit Malls and Tommy Hilfiger, the legendary quizmaster Siddhartha Basu will quiz the participants and check their retail quotient.

Rare Rabbit presents The Rare Party: An exclusive evening of entertainment and networking powered by the House of Rare. It will offer an exciting opportunity to network with the who’s who of retail in a relaxed setting.

Mufti and Triumph on Fashion Runways: Fashion brands Mufti and Triumph will set a high-energy style tone with spectacular shows on the PRC 2023 catwalk.

Awards and Recognition

Felicitating Women Retail Icons: In an ode to India’s growing ranks of women in leadership roles, the innovation they are bringing to the business of retail, PRC 2023 will felicitate Women Retail Icons of India on 11 May 2023 in a gala ceremony.

IMAGES Retail Awards 2023 powered by Vegas: This is Indian Retail’s most awaited evening when the IMAGES Retail Awards 2023 will recognise excellence in Indian Retail during the financial year 2023.