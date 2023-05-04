Croma opens 2 outlets in New Delhi

The latest Croma outlets are located in New Delhi at Unity One Mall – CBD Shahdara and Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar

Mumbai: Tata Group-owned consumer durables and electronics (CDE) retail chain Croma opened two outlets in New Delhi recently, a company official announced on social media. The latest Croma outlets are located at Unity One Mall – CBD Shahdara and Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar.

“Croma Now Open @ Unity One Mall – CBD Shahdara, New Delhi. Croma Now Open @ Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi,” announced Nishant Ranjan, regional manager, business development at Croma, Infiniti Retail Limited, in two separate LinkedIn posts.

The brand opened another outlet in February 2023 in Mohali, which is located at the commercial hub CP 67, sector 67 in the city. It is spread across two floors, covering an area of 9,523 sq. ft. Read more about it here.

In FY2022, the brand opened 100 new stores. In FY 2023, it will focus on increasing its footprint in tier 2 and 3 towns. In line with its aggressive expansion plans, the brand opened 17 stores in the month of February and March 2023. The size of the stores varies from 7,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft.

Furthermore, it plans to enter cities including Tirupati, Cuttack, Jabalpur, Gorakhpur, Dharwad, Bikaner, Trichy, Ajmer and Kurukshetra, as revealed to IndiaRetailing by industry sources. The brand believes that these are hubs for thriving businesses and home to consumers looking for high-quality electronics. Read here for more details.

The multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics brand retails more than 16,000 products from over 550 brands at more than 300 stores across over 100 cities in India. Run by Infiniti Retail Ltd., a Tata Group company, Croma was launched in 2006, as a large format specialist retail store selling multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronics.