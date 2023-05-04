Borzo to strengthen presence in Hyderabad: Plans to increase delivery partner network by 3X

spot_img
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
The company is planning to focus on SMEs, D2C brands and hyperlocal segments in the city

Bengaluru: Intra-city delivery start-up Borzo is planning to strengthen its services in Hyderabad and focus on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), D2C (direct to consumer) brands and hyperlocal segments in the city, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Currently, Borzo has over 1,000 active delivery partners in Hyderabad and plans to increase the delivery partner network in Hyderabad by 3X by the end of the year.

“Hyderabad is a strategic market for Borzo, as it looks to strengthen its presence in South India here onwards. We will ramp up our investments to exponentially increase the density of operations in Hyderabad,” said Eugene Panfilov, general manager, Borzo India.

Borzo sees Hyderabad as its gateway to South India and aims to service all the pincodes in the city while enabling last-mile deliveries for Hyderabad-based SMEs, enterprises, D2C brands and hyperlocal segments.

“Our aim is to bridge the last-mile gap in the delivery services in the city and provide our B2B (business to business) and hyper-local customers with a seamless delivery experience. Our target would be to strengthen our services in Hyderabad in the next three quarters and then plan to move towards tier II cities in Telangana,” added Panfilov.

Borzo will also invest in increasing its marketing efforts to reach out to more businesses, the release added.

Founded in 2012, Borzo is a global delivery platform that enables intra-city same-day delivery for businesses. The services are available in nine countries in Asia and Latin America, and are used by over 2 million customers. In India, Borzo recently expanded to eight new cities including Amritsar, Guwahati, Jodhpur, Kota, Lucknow, Udaipur and Dehradun and now has a presence in 22 cities across the country.

