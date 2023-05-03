Bag brand Hidesign opens store in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

The new outlet is located at Nexus Esplanade Mall, Rasulgarh

Bengaluru: Leather bag and accessories brand Hidesign has opened a new store in Bhubaneshwar, a company official said on social media today. The outlet is located at Nexus Esplanade Mall, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“The Hidesign store Now Open at Nexus Esplanade Mall, Bhubaneshwar! Many thanks to Dalip Sehgal, Nirzar Jain, Anuradha Singh and Sandhya Singh for making this possible. Appreciate the support from the entire Nexus Malls group for the launch of this Dream store for us!” Sneha Jain, head – business development at Hidesign wrote in a LinkedIn post, sharing pictures of the new store.

Continuing its expansion spree, Hidesign also opened a stand-alone store at Khan Market, New Delhi in March 2023, wrote the head of business development at Hidesign in a LinkedIn post. The company also opened stores at Palladium (Ahmedabad) and Next Galleria Mall (Hyderabad) earlier this year.

The Pondicherry-based retailer offers leather goods including handbags, briefcases, laptop bags, travel bags, wallets and footwear.

Hidesign was launched in 1977 opening its first store in Pondicherry, followed by a couple of stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Over the years, the retailer has partnered with online shopping platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, making the products easily available to its consumers online and offline.

Today, the brand has around 90 stores across India and is available in 25 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kenya, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and UAE.

Hidesign founder Dilip Kapur spoke about the brand’s future plans during an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing. Read it here.