spot_img
Latest NewsRetail

Toys ‘R’ Us to offer electric ride-ons for kids

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Toys ‘R’ Us has tied up with electric mobility company EMotorad to offer e-powered ride-ons for young ones

Mumbai: Retail chain Toys ‘R’ Us has entered a strategic alliance with EMotorad, a manufacturer of e-bikes and ride-ons, to gain a stronghold in the young-age ride-on category, the electric mobility company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Through the partnership, the company hopes to introduce young riders to electric fun, creating a new generation of users who will later transition to electric vehicles for their daily commute, the release added.

“We are delighted to partner with EMotorad to bring these fun and futuristic ride-ons at an affordable price to our young customers in India. We are proud to be partners in promoting this wave of sustainable change and experiential learning,” Sudhir Pai, chief business officer, Toys and Accessories at Ace Turtle, which runs Toys ‘R’ Us in India said.

“We see a huge gap in the market for electronically operated ride-ons, and this presents us with newer opportunities to capitalise on while ensuring that our products add fun to our young users’ lifestyle,” Kunal Gupta – the chief executive officer and co-founder of EMotorad said.

Toys ‘R’ Us is an online toy retailer that offers a wide range of quality products for children.

EMotorad is an electric vehicle company that strives to bring futuristic e-bikes at an affordable price for adventure seekers, daily commuters, or casual riders.

spot_img
Latest News
Finance & FundingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech platform Ace Turtle raises $34 million in Series B funding

Funds will be utilised to acquire long-term licenses of international fashion and lifestyle brands and expand the company’s proprietary...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In