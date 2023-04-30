Tech icon of the week: Kunal Mehta, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Kunal Mehta, program director, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Kunal Mehta

Kunal carries 21 years of experience in the retail and manufacturing sector across a wide range of organizations in leadership roles, primarily responsible for Enterprise IT Operations and IT Strategy. In the past, he has worked with companies like Raymond Limited, Reliance Retail, and Johnson & Johnson. Now, as a Program Director with TCS, he is responsible for defining the IT strategy roadmap for retailers and driving IT transformation through business.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Design, deliver and maintain highly available IT systems

– Create business value and process improvements through technology enablement.

– Manage and develop projects

– Realize maximum value and returns on IT investments

– Drive enhancements in IT services, processes, and organization effectiveness

Career History & Experience

– Tata Consultancy Services

Program Director

July 2021- present

– 100watts.tech

Startup Mentor

Jan 2020- present

– Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Group CTO

Jan 2021- July 2021

– Raymond Ltd.

Head of Information Technology

Jan 2016- Oct 2020

– Trent Hypermarket Ltd.

Head IT

Sep 2008- Jan 2016

– Unisource

Sr. Business Systems Analyst

Oct 2007- Aug 2008

– Reliance Retail

Asst Manager IT Applications

May 2005- Oct 2006

– Johnson & Johnson

Executive IT

Dec 2005-May 2006

– Nilkamal Ltd.

Sr. Manager IT

Aug 2003- Dec 2005

– Baz Software Pvt. Ltd.

Sr. Programmer

Nov 2000- July 2003

Education

– SVKM’s NarseeMonjee Institute of Management

Diploma in Business Management

1999-2000

– University of Mumbai

M. Com, Commerce

2005-2008

– National Institute of Information Technology

GNIIT, IT

1998-2008

– St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) Mumbai

Diploma, The Inter Religious Traditions

Jul 2021- Feb 2022

Aspirations to fulfill

A career in teaching

Game Changing Retail Technologies

– AR/VR

– Blockchain

– AI

Skills

– IT & Business strategy alignment

– IT operations

– Leadership

– IT governance

– SAP implementation

– Team management

– Customer relationship management

– Enterprise resource planning

Awards

– CIO Power List 2020 – Unified Communications Icon: Issued by Core Media, Jul 2020

– Best Technology Implementation of The Year: Issued by SAP, Feb 2020

– CIO Power List 2019 – Artificial Intelligence Icon: Issued by CORE MEDIA Centre Of Recognition & Excellence, May 2019

– Digital Excellence Award of the year: Issued by Inflection Conference & Awards, May 2019

– Enterprise Solutions Implementation: Issued by Images Retail Tech Awards, Sep 2017

Bigger plans on horizon

Writing a book

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.

