The Shop-in-Shop will offer products across categories like cots, highchairs, strollers, car seats, and feeding essentials from leading international brands

Mumbai: AllThingsBaby, a premium platform for mother and baby products, announces the opening of its first-ever shop-in-shop inside the Mothercare India store at the Palladium Mall in Mumbai, the brand said in a release on Friday.

“From online to offline, we’ve made browsing through our plethora of iconic Global Brands easier for parents to shop to their heart’s content. We believe that it is important for brands to provide customers with a convenient and personalized shopping experience, and that is the key to brand loyalty and customer delight. We are also planning to broaden our presence at Mothercare locations across other cities too in our endeavour to get closer to our consumers,” Tejal Bajla, co-founder, AllThingsBaby said.

The shop-in-shop will showcase products across categories like cots, highchairs, strollers, car seats, and feeding essentials from some leading international brands like Stokke, Beaba, Babyzen and Ergobaby to name a few.

The launch of this shop-in-shop is a step towards expanding the brand’s omnichannel presence, the release added.

Established in 2019, All Things Baby is the brainchild of Tejal Bajla and Akshay Jalan. It is a curated platform for mother and baby products that provides parents in India with some of the best products from leading global and Indian brands.