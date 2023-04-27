Combonation plans to provide more employment opportunities for transgender people to promote inclusivity

New Delhi: Discount retailer Combonation plans to open a new retail store in North India run entirely by the transgendered, the company announced in a release on Thursday. This step is taken towards becoming a more inclusive employer.

“A human being is beyond any gender generic. Forcing someone to wear a stamp for who they are is against the law of nature,” Pooja Sodhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of Combonation said.

Sodhi believes that normalizing everything is a new trend in the country, which is ironic in the case of transgender people, who continue to fight for their freedom, individuality, and acceptance.

The company hopes that other businesses will follow in its footsteps and together, they can work towards creating an inclusive society.

Combonation offers combo deals on products across categories such as grocery, personal care, beauty, and home appliances. In September 2022, the brand forayed into the offline market with the opening of its first store in Delhi’s GK 1 M-Block market. Recently, the company decided to accelerate its expansion with the help of the franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model.