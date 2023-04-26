Beyoung is targetting a revenue of Rs 150 crore in the current financial (2023-2024) in addition to increasing its physical presence by opening more offline stores

Mumbai: Online fashion brand Beyoung has clocked Rs 100 crore in revenue in the financial year 2022-2023, the company said in a release on Wednesday. The brand aims to cross the milestone of Rs 150 crore this financial year (2023-2024).

Beyoung faced several challenges while achieving the Rs100 crore-milestone, including building a team in a 2-tier city like Udaipur, where resources were scarce, and competition for talent was fierce, the release added. The brand overcame this challenge by investing in its employees and building a culture of trust, collaboration, and innovation. Beyoung also focused on providing a positive work environment, opportunities for growth and development, and competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain talent.

“We are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone. Our primary focus has always been to provide affordable and trendy clothing for both men and women, and this milestone is a testament to our commitment to this goal. Our success is the result of our innovative, data-driven decision-making, and our focus on customer satisfaction,” said Shivam Soni, founder, and chief executive officer, Beyoung.

Launched in 2017, Beyoung offers a wide range of clothing and accessories collection for men and women. The brand will expand its product offerings to include more categories, such as semi-precious clothing range, linen shirts, linen pants, joggers, cargo, printed shirts, and printed t-shirts, among others, the release added. In addition to the online expansion, Beyoung will also focus on increasing its physical presence by opening more offline stores in this financial year.