Heads Up For Tails launches active pet lifestyle brand Dash Dog

Bengaluru: Homegrown pet lifestyle brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) has launched Dash Dog, an advanced engineered line of products designed to aid pets and pet parents in living active lives, the pet care brand said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We believe that dogs are meant to lead lives that include sufficient exercise and playtime and our products reflect that philosophy. Supported by deep data insights, consumer trend analyses and usage feedback, Dash Dog has been engineered to aid and encourage an active lifestyle for pets,” said Rashi Narang, founder of Heads Up For Tails.

Dash Dog offers a line of products that support both indoor and outdoor activities for dogs while ensuring their safety, comfort, and engagement, the brand claimed.

The product range includes easy walk harnesses, 6-way leashes, on-the-go reversible mats, chew toys, comfort toys, floatable fetch toys, rope toys, eclipse bowls among others. “As an unparalleled selection of athleisure gear for dogs, the brand is also modern and designed for being on-trend,” added Narang.

Founded by Narang, and co-founded by Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho in 2008, Heads Up For Tails provides solutions for dogs, cats, and small animals across food, toys, walking accessories, litter and supplements.

Currently, the multi-category pet-care retailer has an offline presence of more than 75 stores in 15 cities along with manufacturing units in Delhi and Bengaluru. The company plans to expand to 150 experience centres by the financial year 2024, a recent release said.

HUFT products are also available for online purchase on its own website huft.com and across marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Dunzo.