Mumbai: Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, conducted a one-day workshop, Enabling Bharat 2.0 in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and Sahamiti (AA), the parties announced in a joint press release. The event aimed to educate attendees on the vast potential of open network initiatives, and how these technologies can revolutionize digital commerce in India.

Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the workshop and launched a collaborative market report by ONDC and McKinsey & Company, titled Democratising Digital Commerce in India. The report examines the potential for rapid growth in digital commerce possible due to ONDC and highlights the innovative possibilities that could emerge within an unbundled, open network ecosystem.

During the event, T. Koshy, managing director and chief executive officer, ONDC addressed the attendees, sharing insights into ONDC’s journey, vision, and notable innovations achieved thus far. The inaugural address was delivered by Dr Pramod Varma, co-founder at Fide and former chief architect of aadhaar and India stack, on unlocking digital led-growth and the paths for open networks.

T Koshy said, “ONDC offers a unique proposition to empower all kinds of stakeholders to become a part of the digital revolution and reap uncapped benefits from it. The workshop sets up the right stage to revisit what we have achieved so far, and set the ideal tone for the future through holistic collaboration, driving strategies for inclusion, empowerment and economic growth.”

By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders including industry professionals, representatives from the banking community, government officials, private equity players, members of the technology community, and BFSI experts among others, the workshop facilitated meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas on the transformative potential of open networks along with an in-depth look at selected sectors.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 200 senior executives from a wide range of sectors including e-commerce, FMCG, technology, BFSI, mobility, and telecom. The workshop featured a series of insightful panel discussions that covered a broad spectrum of topics, including commerce, financial services, logistics, agriculture, and B2B opportunities.

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, ONDC, a Section 8 company, is an initiative of DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India build envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks, thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform.