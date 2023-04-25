Mixed use project Golden I, Noida gets occupancy certificate  

Spread across an area of 1,781,816 sq ft, Golden I in Greater Noida is slated to be a mixed use project comprising retail, commercial and residential spaces

New Delhi: Golden I, a project by Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd., in Greater Noida (West) has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for Phase 1, the company announced in a release on Monday.

Spread across an area of 1,781,816 sq. ft. phase 1 of Golden I includes eight towers that offer residential and commercial spaces including retail, IT, ITES.

Situated just 1 km from Gaur Chowk, near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the proposed Metro Station, the project features sustainable green building practices, double-height ceilings, 5 acres of open green space, high-speed internet, and a clubhouse within the business park.

The project has already signed up brands such as Nexa, Croma, KFC, Costa Coffee, Pizza Hut, Vaango, and Masala Twist, added the release.

“We are delighted to receive the occupancy certificate for Phase 1 of our commercial project. This is a significant milestone for us. We are now ready to hand over the possession to our esteemed buyers,” Sudhansu Rai, director of Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. said.