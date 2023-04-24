‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?’ by CBRE

The report elaborates on how people will live, work and shop in the future

‘Voices from India: How will people live, work and shop in the future?’ report by real estate consulting firm CBRE elaborates on how people will live, work and shop in the future, and how the shifting dynamics would impact the real estate they use.

The report is based on a live-work-shop survey conducted in late 2022. More than 20,000 people from different generations including baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z across the world were polled for the survey and it features around 1,500 respondents from India.

Insights from the survey will help real estate occupiers, investors and developers to make informed decisions and strategies to ensure that real estate spaces are positioned to meet users’ evolving needs.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Gen Z and millennials display a stronger intention to move; locations near the city centre are preferred amongst most age groups.

69% of the respondents prefer to work at least three days from the office. Gen Z and early millennials show greater inclination for this schedule.

90% of the consumers shop across multiple channels. 70% of the respondents stated that they have opted for environment-friendly products in the past.

Click here to access the full report