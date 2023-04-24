Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan launches his first fashion brand, D’yavol

D’yavol will offer a wide range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently launched his fashion and lifestyle brand D’yavol in partnership with the Belgian drink and brewing company Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) in the Indian market, revealed the younger Khan in a teaser of the brand on social media.

“It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’Yavol is finally here,” wrote Aryan Khan on social media as he unveiled the teaser of the brand directed by him.

The brand was founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh. Khan has previously partnered with Singh and Blagoeva for the launch of a premium vodka brand for the brown spirits market. D’yavol will offer a wide range of products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events.

Aryan Khan, who is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut as a writer and director, announced his brand last year. Talking about his brand D’Yavol with India Today, Aryan Khan said, “As of now, we’re thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals.”

Shah Rukh Khan is helping his son promote the brand using his star appeal.