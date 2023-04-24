KSH Logistics partners with 3ev Industries and 3eco Systems for sustainable solutions

The partnership will integrate sustainable logistics solutions into KSH Logistics’ existing services for clients from retail, e-commerce, FMCD and FMCG among other sectors

Bengaluru: Supply-chain logistics solutions provider KSH Logistics has partnered with 3ev Industries and 3eco Systems to provide sustainable logistics solutions for its customers, the company said in a media release on Monday.

3ev and 3eco provide hyper-local connectivity solutions for last-mile fulfillment through its range of green-tech 3-wheeler (3W) electric vehicles (EV). KSH Logistics will work on creating a network of efficient stores and warehouses that can be accessed by the 3W EV fleet, enabling efficient delivery solutions to its customers, locally, release added.

The partnership will integrate sustainable logistics solutions into KSH Logistics’ existing services for clients from retail, e-commerce, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), FMCD (fast-moving consumer durables), automotive, and industrial sectors.

“We are excited about this partnership that has the potential to transform businesses, reduce carbon footprint and create employment opportunities in the industry. Through our network of efficient stores and warehouses, we will be managing secondary distributions across India,” said Deepak Tiwari, chief operating officer of KSH Logistics.

“This partnership is in line with the PM’s vision of democratizing climate change and nudging people to take charge of creating a sustainable environment for our better future and our vision to achieve zero carbon emissions in secondary distributions by 2030,” added Tiwari.

“3eco serves the widest list of enterprise customers as a dedicated EV fleet operator in India, currently with operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mumbai,” said Peter Voelkner, managing director at 3ev and 3eco services. “We analyse the bottlenecks, operating challenges, and other efficiency issues, then work with our strategic partners like KSH Logistics to increase density in existing markets and design solutions for greater productivity based on our operating capabilities.”

3ev Systems was founded in 2019. It designs, manufactures and services a range of passenger, freight, and ICE (internal combustion engine) -EV converted vehicles.

3eco Industries was launched in 2020 to offer last-mile logistics solutions with hyper-local connectivity services and operates 3W EV fleet serving the e-commerce industry. The company’s clients include Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart and Decathlon.

“We believe that its time industries take cognizance of their business’s negative impact on the environment and opt for sustainable solutions. With this association, we hope to offer commercially viable – disruptive solutions to businesses from various industries and revolutionise the logistics industry in India,” said Karan Kadaba, director at 3ev and 3eco services.

KSH Logistics is an integrated supply-chain logistics solution provider with over two decades of presence in India. The company designs customised end-to-end supply chain solutions for various industry verticals, including FMCD, FMCG, automotive, industrials, general merchandise, retail, home furnishing and e-commerce.