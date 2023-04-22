Agri-Tech platform WayCool introduces new FMCG entity BrandsNext

BrandsNext will be headed by its chief executive officer BP Ravindran, who will lead the company’s activities from product innovations to category expansions

Bengaluru: Food and Agri-Tech platform, WayCool has launched a new entity titled BrandsNext to drive its FMCG business, the company said in a press release on Friday. BrandsNext will be the umbrella company for Waycool’s consumer packaged goods brands including Madhuram, Kitchenji and Freshey’s.

“BrandsNext and the portfolio that we have created is to ensure that the value that is created by building a soil-to-sale supply chain is truly captured,” said Karthik Jayaraman, managing director of WayCool.

WayCool has appointed BP Ravindran as the chief executive officer of BrandsNext, who will lead the company’s activities from product innovations to category expansions.

“A strong foundation has been laid in the past two years to win in the food business by establishing BrandsNext as an entity which will focus on its core strength of building brands and scaling distribution. We intend to be closer to consumption occasions of our consumers by mapping their need states and addressing their pain points,” said Ravindran.

“I am confident that the transformation to be carried out by BrandsNext will help us in the journey of building super brands in the commodity space that benefits every stakeholder in the ecosystem,” he added.

WayCool started its soil-to-sale supply chain business in 2015. It then entered the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) business in 2018 through brands such as Madhuram (rice brand), Kitchenji (staples brand) Freshey’s (ready-to-cook product brand).

The brand claims to serve more than 1,65,000 clients across the general trade, modern trade, and food services space and it aims to double its revenue by FY (fiscal year) 2024.