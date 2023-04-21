Food & BeverageLatest News

Health shake brand Happy Ratio enters Select City Walk, Delhi  

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The Happy Ratio Shakes kiosk is on the second floor of the Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, Delhi

New Delhi: Happy Ratio, a provider of health shakes, has entered Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, Delhi, with a kiosk on the second floor of the mall, the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

The kiosk that will be open every day from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, 

will offer shakes in three categories: nourish nutrition shakes, indulgent extras and exotic boosts.

“We’re thrilled to bring our range of tasty and nutritious shakes to Delhi. Our shakes are an easy and healthy option for people from every walk of life. We’re excited to expand our reach in the coming months and help more people lead healthier, happier lives without compromising on taste,” said Harsh Batra, founder, happy Ratio.

The 2017-born brand claims to offer shakes that contain all 39 essential nutrients.

