Arvind Fashions’ Megamart ramps up expansion in South India

After opening 10 stores in 10 months in South India, the company recently opened its 11th store in Bengaluru, Karnataka and 12th in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Bengaluru: Arvind Fashions has launched its twelfth Megamart of South India in Vijayawada, said a company official on social media. The stand-alone store is spread over a retail space of 3,500 sq. ft. and it offers menswear from brands including U.S. Polo Assn., Flying Machine, and Arrow.

“With this launch, we are now available at 12 different locations in South and have added 10 Stores in 10 months,” said Chetan Sahgal, regional head for Megamart outlet business at Arvind Fashions Ltd for South India on LinkedIn.

Recently, the company launched its eleventh Megamart of South and fifth in Bengaluru at Hennur. Earlier this month Arvind Fashions also opened a 4,000 sq ft store at Kattupakkam Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

IndiaRetailing has compiled the data from LinkedIn posts by Arvind Fashions Ltd officials.

Arvind Fashions is a vertically integrated textile company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 1931 by Kasturbhai Lalbhai and parented by the Lalbhai Group, the company manufactures cotton shirting, denim and knit fabrics.

The retail giant also operates its own brands like Flying Machine, Newport, and Excalibur and licensed international brands like Arrow, U.S. Polo Assn., Sephora, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein.

To secure a foundation for future growth, Arvind Fashions has embarked on a digital transformation (DX) journey, focusing on profitability and improving the customer experience. Read more about it here.