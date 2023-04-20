Fashion & LifestyleSpotlight

Tanishq unveils Chola-inspired collectible coins for Akshaya Tritiya festival

PTI
By PTI
23
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The limited edition coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection

Chennai: Tata Group’s jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled limited-edition Chola-dynasty-inspired collectible coins for the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival, the company said on Wednesday.

Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 23.

“The benevolent imperialism, the warrior spirit, the cultural bounty and the opulence of the Golden Age are synonymous with the Chola dynasty. The Chola collection are limited edition coins, which truly evoke a sense of pride,” a company statement said, adding they would instantly transport the wearer into the “Golden Era”.

Coins named Nataraj Nanayam, Vetriyin Kaarigai Nanayam, Karanthai Victory Nanayam and Rajendra Chozha Nanayam, among others, form part of the regal coin collection.

“Every piece has a story, a piece of history…,” Titan Company Ltd regional business head-South Sharad R said, introducing the collection.

New Story

spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) announces ‘Circularity Innovation Challenge 2023’

ABFRL has launched the initiative to identify and encourage sustainable practices in apparel industry in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In