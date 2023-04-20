ABFRL has launched the initiative to identify and encourage sustainable practices in apparel industry in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

Mumbai: Leading fashion company Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have launched the ‘Circularity Innovation Challenge 2023’, the company announced in a release. This initiative, in collaboration with Centre for Environment Education (CEE) and GIZ Leverist, aims to create a platform for innovators in the textile and apparel industry to develop innovative solutions. The challenge will feature eight categories and shortlisted/chosen innovators will have an opportunity to pilot their innovations.

“This initiative will bring forth innovative solutions that can help minimize textile waste and promote the use of sustainable materials in the industry,” said Dr Naresh Tyagi, chief sustainability officer, ABFRL.

“We are happy to announce that the finalist will get a platform to co-design pilot projects with ABFRL, which will be integrated into our supply chain. Moreover, the pilot project will give them a boost to test and scale their innovation in the larger textile and apparel market,” Tyagi added.

Participants in this challenge will have a chance to co-design pilot projects with ABFRL, focusing on circularity and sustainability in textile and apparel, and integrate their innovations into the supply chains of textile companies. The best innovative ideas will be presented to a broad network of industry stakeholders for possible linkages and collaborations.

Kartikeya Sarabhai, director, Centre For Environment Education (CEE) added, “The Innovation Challenge is meant to encourage and capture the creativity and innovations especially of our youth. Eight different categories have been identified in which participants can apply and it aims to introduce circular economy models at an industry level through the groundbreaking work of innovators.”

With GIZ’s support, ABFRL and other industry players can leverage circular business principles and implement technically superior and consumer-friendly procedures.

Innovators/startups can fill their nominations under various categories listed on the website. The Challenge is open for virtual applications until April 25, 2023, on the Leverist platform. Click here to apply.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 5,249 cr. spanning retail space of 8.4 million sq. ft. (as on 31 March 2021). The company claims to be India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with a bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats. The company has a network of 3,212 stores across approximately 31,000 multi-brand outlets with over 6,800 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31 March 2021).

It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years.

The Company holds exclusive online and offline rights to the India network of California-based fast fashion brand Forever 21. The International Brands portfolio includes – The Collective, India’s largest multi-brand retailer of international brands, Simon Carter and select mono-brands such as American Eagle, Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker and Fred Perry.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a federal enterprise with worldwide operations. It supports the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education. GIZ assists people and societies in shaping their own future and improving their living conditions.

This partnership with ABFRL is funded by the DeveloPPP programme, of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which promotes private-sector activities where entrepreneurial opportunities and development policy potential meet.