What’s inside Apple Saket, the iPhone maker’s second exclusive retail store in India

Spread across 8,000 sq. ft Apple Saket has a display of different variants of Apple AirPods on the wall and white oak tables laid across the store…

New Delhi: A day before the grand opening of Apple’s second retail store in India and its first in the country’s capital, the Cupertino-based tech titan gave a sneak peek of the new store to the media. The barricade of the pre-opening looks of the storefront in New Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall is designed like a gate of a historical monument similar to the ones Delhi is dotted with. It is bright and colourful with hues of natural colours including yellow, orange, red and blue.

Inside Apple Saket

The store is spread across an area of over 8,000 sq. ft and has white oak tables, manufactured in India laid all over the store. Just like the Apple BKC store and also other Apple retail stores across the world, the Saket store will also be running on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

The aesthetics of the store were unique and it included a display of different variants and generations of Apple AirPods on the wall and much more, unlike at any Apple reseller store in the country. To get the first look at the Apple Saket store video, click here.

Meet the team

Currently, the store has opened up with a team of 70 employees from 18 states in India, who can assist customers in over 15 different languages. Furthermore, 50% of the team composes of women.

“We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services.”

The media associates were welcomed into the store with great enthusiasm and joy by the Apple team who greeted the press with a round of applause.

What’s in store for customers

The tech giant’s second retail store in the country has many exciting things in store for customers, not just its aesthetic display of products but also a team of artists, musicians and creatives, who will assist the customers to explore all of the brand’s products and services, including ways to buy, trade-in programme and apple pick-up.

The Apple pick-up service is available for customers shopping online, who can place an order through the company’s website and then pick up their product from the store’s pick up counter. Apple will also be offering free sessions, also known as Apple sessions at its stores in India. These sessions are available for free at Apple retail stores across the world. Conducted by Apple creators at the store, these educatory sessions will help customers get the most out of their products by learning basic to professional-level tricks and tips.

For hands-on technical and hardware support from experts, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket will offer a diverse set of services at Apple sessions such as:

Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

Skills: Personalising Your Apple Watch

Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

At the store reveal, one of the creative gave a session on operating ultra wide angle, during which the media associates were guided on the use of the company’s latest camera feature.

A company official revealed that the response at the Apple BKC store has been phenomenal, with over 6000 customers coming to the store, as of 18th April, 2023. The tech giant has big hopes for its new store as well.

Apple Saket will open its doors to customers on Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. IST in New Delhi. To celebrate the grand opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers and listen to a specially curated Apple Music Saket playlist.