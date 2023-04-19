BeveragesLatest News

Tata Coffee Q4 consolidated net up 19.66% at Rs 48.80 cr

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing

Mumbai: Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66% growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17% to Rs 723.01 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 262.84 crore compared to Rs 147.73 crore in FY22.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 20.59% at Rs 2,850.16 crore during FY23, compared to Rs 2,363.50 crore in FY22.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 207.90, up 0.48% on BSE.

