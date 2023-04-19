KFC opens restaurant in Pondicherry

The newly-opened KFC restaurant is situated at Reddiyarpalayam, Pondicherry district, Puducherry

Bengaluru: Fast food restaurant chain KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has launched a new outlet in Pondicherry, the brand said in a social media post.

The newly-opened restaurant is situated at Reddiyarpalayam, Pondicherry district, Puducherry.

KFC is expanding its retail footprint in India with the launch of restaurants in different locations across the country. In a span of one month (March-April) the company opened more than eight outlets in various cities including New Delhi, Pune, Aurangabad, Dehradun and Chennai.

IndiaRetailing has compiled the figures from LinkedIn posts by Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods owns and operates KFC restaurants in India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Today, the company owns over 460 KFC stores in 81 cities across the country. Founded in 2015, Sapphire Foods India Ltd also operates fast-food restaurant chains Taco Bell and Pizza Hut in India.

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930. The QSR chain opened its first India outlet in Bengaluru in 1995. Currently, KFC operates more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories.