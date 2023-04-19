Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

India’s gem, jewellery exports decline 23.7% to Rs 21,501.96 cr in March; marginally up in FY23

Source: KimoraLopez/Pxhere
Mumbai: India’s overall gem and jewellery exports grew marginally by 2.48% to Rs 3,00,462.52 crore ($37,468.66 million) in 2022-23 due to global challenges like inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown in China for almost six months, GJEPC said on Tuesday.

The total gem and jewellery exports during 2021-22 stood at Rs 2,93,193.19 crores ($39,331.71 million), the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

The overall exports of gems and jewellery declined by 23.75% to Rs 21,501.96 crores ($2,612.65 million) in March 2023 compared to Rs 28,198.36 crores ($3,699.90 million) in the same month last year.

“India’s gem and jewellery industry has shown remarkable resilience and perseverance in the face of global challenges. Despite inflation in the US, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the lockdown in China for almost six months, a key market, the industry has managed to put up a commendable performance,” GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah said.

The overall gems and jewellery exports grew 2.48% to Rs 3,00,462.52 crores compared to last year and the timely implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has resulted in a remarkable 17% growth in exports of plain gold jewellery in 2022-23, Shah added.

For the period of April 2022 – March 2023, the overall exports of Cut and Polished diamonds witnessed a decline of 2.97% at Rs 1,76,696.95 crores ($22,044.58 million) compared to Rs 1,82,111.14 crores ($24,433.75 million) in the previous year.

“Global challenges affected the demand for diamonds in India’s key markets, including the USA and China. But certain regions in Europe and South-East Asia fared well. India encountered difficulties due to inconsistent Russian rough diamond supply and challenges with beneficiation, as countries such as Namibia, Botswana, and Angola prefer to have their rough diamonds cut in their own countries,” said Shah.

However, stability would return to the diamond sector in the coming months, especially with improved conditions in China and Far East Asia, he added.

Meanwhile, gold jewellery exports during April 2022 – March 2023, went up by 11.13% to Rs 75,635.72 crores ($9,423.31 million) compared with Rs 68,062.41 crores ($9,129.71 million) for the previous year.

Exports of silver jewellery grew by 16.02% during FY23, to Rs 23,492.71 crores ($2,932.12 million) compared to Rs 20,248.09 crores ($2,714.14 million) in the previous year, the GJEPC data added.

