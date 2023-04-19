Beauty brand Plum Goodness opens its first store in Pune

The latest Plum Goodness store, situated at Amanora Mall, will be the first in the city and will span 800 sq. ft.

Mumbai: Beauty and skincare brand Plum launched its store at Amanora Mall Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar in Pune, the brand announced in a release on Wednesday. It is the first Plum Goodness store in Pune and it spans an area of 800 sq. ft.

The new store features Plum’s entire range of products, including its bestselling skincare, haircare, and makeup items. Customers can experience the brand’s blend of natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients.

“We are thrilled to launch the Amanora Makeover initiative, which is aimed at bringing a fresh and modern retail experience to our customers. Our newest addition Plum Goodness and upcoming addition of new aspirational brands is a testament to our commitment to providing a diverse range of shopping options for our patrons,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive office, Amanora Mall.

The D2C vegan beauty brand opened its latest store at VR Mall, Dumas Road in Surat, Gujarat. The new outlet is a part of the brand’s expansion plans to open 100 stores across India, the brand had revealed in a press release earlier. Read more about it here.

Plum was founded in 2013 with a portfolio of cruelty-free and non-toxic products and has over 500 stock-keeping units (SKUs). It is available in 15 countries and is reachable in over 350 towns and cities in India, through more than 1,500 assisted outlets and over 15,000 unassisted outlets.