LVMH Fashion Group to get a new CEO: Reports

According to media reports, a new chief executive officer is being considered by Louis Vuitton Fashion Group

New Delhi: According to a new report by online fashion publication Miss Tweed, LVMH Fashion Group is considering bringing in a new CEO and the frontrunner is none other than Michael Burke, former chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton. Miss Tweed has citied people close to the French luxury giant in the report.

LVMH Fashion Group includes brands such as Celine, Kenzo and Loewe. Burke would take over from Sidney Toledano, who would become an adviser to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and continue to manage a few of the group’s brands, including Moynat, according to Miss Tweed’s report on Sunday.

The news comes after the announcement of Delphine Arnault becoming CEO of Christian Dior Couture, taking over from Pietro Beccari, in January 2023.

The luxury fashion house has not released any official statement as of now.