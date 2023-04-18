Lulu Fashion Week 2023 to begin later this month

The event is presented by US clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Fashions

Bengaluru: Lulu Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 will be held at Lulu Malls across India starting from the end of April, the company said in a press release. The sixth edition of Lulu Fashion Week will exhibit spring/summer collections of several brands with fashion shows, fashion awards and a fashion forum.

The event is presented by American clothing company Levi’s in association with Flying Machine, a homegrown denim brand owned by Arvind Mills’ garments division.

LFW 2023 will be held in several of Lulu-operated shopping centres in various cities. It will begin at LuLu Mall, Kochi from 26 to 30 April. The next venue is at LuLu Mall, Bengaluru from 5 to 7 May followed by LuLu Mall, Lucknow from 12 to 14 May and finally, the penultimate leg will be held at LuLu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram from 17 to 21 May.

The fashion forum will bring together professionals from the fashion, entertainment and retail industry.

Lulu Mall is a division of the multinational conglomerate company Lulu Group International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Lulu Group International was founded in 2000 by M. A. Yusuff Ali and it operates a chain of hypermarkets and retail companies. Currently, Lulu Group has four operational malls across the country in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lucknow.