Lakme Lever launches first flagship Lakme Salon in Powai

The salon is spread across 2500 sq ft of retail space and is situated at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Beauty salon chain Lakme Salon has launched its first flagship outlet in Powai, a company official said in a social media post today. The salon is spread across 2500 sq ft of retail space and is situated at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai.

The beauty salon was inaugurated by Pushkaraj Shenai, chief executive officer of Lakme Lever and Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director of the real estate developer Hiranandani Group.

“We are back in Powai with our first flagship Lakme Salon experience, wrote Shenai in a LinkedIn post. “Our wonderful clients in Powai have showered a lot of love and affection on our team over the last decade. We owe them expertise, experience and excitement several notches higher.”

The salon houses thirteen hair stations, five skin rooms, three nail bars, five hand and feet stations and a separate make-up area. It also features AI-powered technologies like smart mirror skin analysis and virtual try-on, an artistic bridal room and a House of Lakme gallery.

“The backstage heroes at Lakme Fashion Week will bring top-notch expertise and trend-setting looks. The power of our leading-edge training delivers a fabulous experience and results,” added Shenai. Lakme Fashion Week is a bi-annual fashion week jointly run and organized by Lakmé, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance).

Lakmé Salons are operated by Lakmé Lever Pvt. Ltd. which is owned by consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Founded in 1980, the Mumbai-based salon chain currently has a retail footprint of over 450 Lakmé Salons across 160 cities.

 

