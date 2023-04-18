Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Irasva Fine Jewellery unveils its first store in Hyderabad

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The new store is Irasva’s third in India following its openings in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

Bengaluru: Homegrown jewellery brand Irasva Fine Jewellery is expanding its retail presence in India with the launch of its first store in Hyderabad, the brand said in a press release on Monday.

The new store is situated at Gouri Shankar Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana.

“We are very excited about this store launch as at Irasva, we believe in building bonds that are as strong as our diamonds,” said Ketan Patel, chief executive officer of Irasva. “Our customers are our extended family, and we share a very close relationship with most of them. Once you purchase an Irasva jewel, you truly become part of our family.”

The store is designed to help the jewellery brand connect with luxury shoppers in the city. The long-term vision behind Irasva brand is to open select outlets across India through an omni- channel approach by offering fine jewellery and statement pieces for occasion wear, release added.

Mumbai-based Irasva Fine Jewellery was founded in 2019 by Leshna Shah (current chief creative director) and is parented by Indian jewellery manufacturer Renaissance Global Ltd (RGL). Apart from the new store, the brand has two stand-alone stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

