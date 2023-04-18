Cook’s eclectic itineraries: Wada paav with Madhuri Dixit, biz meets with Ambanis and Tatas

The Apple’s chief executive is all set to continue with the practice of welcoming first of the customers on the inaugural day at an Apple store on Tuesday

Mumbai: Ahead of the opening of Apple’s maiden retail store in India, the company’s chief executive Tim Cook arrived in the financial capital on Monday.

Cook, who has visited India multiple times in the past, is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

On Day one, Cook visited richest Indian Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilla for a business meeting and is said to have met other top industrialists, including Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Company executives, however, dodged queries on Cook’s itineraries during his India tour.

On Monday afternoon, Cook himself confirmed his arrival by tweeting a picture with over 100 employees inside the brand’s store in BKC business district, which will open for customers on Tuesday.

He also managed time to have Wada paav, the much celebrated local snack, with actor Madhuri Dixit at an eatery which is Ambani family’s favourite.

Cook thanked Dixit for introducing him to the Wada paav at the multi-cuisine joint, terming the food item as “delicious”. This was the second meeting between the actor and Cook during his multiple visits to India.

The Apple’s chief executive is all set to continue with the practice of welcoming first of the customers on the inaugural day at an Apple store on Tuesday.

Usually, Apple fans throng the stores much ahead of the launch and there have been instances of staff camping out as well.

It will be interesting to see the reception to the new store by the people of Mumbai as the launch comes on a working day. Some reports are pegging that executives expect a footfall of over 5,000 at the store on the first day.

After the store launch, Cook is expected to fly out to the national capital, where a similar store will be launched on April 20.

He is also widely expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Apple has been upping its handset and components sourcing from India lately as it seeks to broaden its supply chain, which is at present heavily reliant on China and had been severely impacted during the Covid pandemic because of the longer lockdowns in the neighbouring country.