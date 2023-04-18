Fashion & LifestyleGlobal NewsLatest News

Coach launches concept store in Singapore, unveils Coach Café

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
58
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

After launching a store in Singapore, Coach plans to expand to other countries as well

New Delhi: On April 17, 2023, global fashion house Coach launched Coach Play Singapore, its second experiential concept store this year after Coach Play Chicago. The New York heritage legacy brand plans to replicate the updated store designs in more cities globally.

While Coach Play Chicago features Coach Create, an exclusive area where customers can create and customize one-of-a-kind runway bags with the help of 3D tools and by choosing their preferred leather, hardware, lining and more, Coach Play Singapore features the first Coach Café, incorporating vibrant food and beverage inspired by the brand’s hometown, New York City, alongside a local community gem, Brawn & Brains.

The new experiential store is located at 5 Keong Saik Road, Singapore.

Previous articleApple’s first retail store in India goes live; CEO Cook opens doors to welcome customers
Next articleLVMH Fashion Group to get a new CEO: Reports

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

New Story

spot_img
Latest News
DigitalPTI -

Chennai city ranks among top 5 in digital payment transactions in 2022: Report

Bengaluru emerged on top with 29 million transactions worth $65 billion followed by New Delhi 19.6 million transactions worth...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
';