Coach launches concept store in Singapore, unveils Coach Café

After launching a store in Singapore, Coach plans to expand to other countries as well

New Delhi: On April 17, 2023, global fashion house Coach launched Coach Play Singapore, its second experiential concept store this year after Coach Play Chicago. The New York heritage legacy brand plans to replicate the updated store designs in more cities globally.

While Coach Play Chicago features Coach Create, an exclusive area where customers can create and customize one-of-a-kind runway bags with the help of 3D tools and by choosing their preferred leather, hardware, lining and more, Coach Play Singapore features the first Coach Café, incorporating vibrant food and beverage inspired by the brand’s hometown, New York City, alongside a local community gem, Brawn & Brains.

The new experiential store is located at 5 Keong Saik Road, Singapore.