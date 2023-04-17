Two new stores enter Hilite Mall, Calicut

Lucknowi Affair and Nautica enter Hilite Mall, Calicut

Hilite Mall in Calicut recently announced addition of two new stores in the mall.

Lucknowi Affair, famous for premium Lucknowi chikankaris, and New York-based fashion brand Nautica, the company said in a LinkedIn post. Located in Kozhikode, Kerala, Hilite Mall at Calicut is a flagship project of The Hilite Group.

The brand offers premium Lucknowi chikankari products to its customers. Other than the second floor of Hilite Mall Calicut, the brand is also located in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi.

Launched in 1983 by designer David Chu in New York City, Nautica recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The brand started with just six outwear pieces but over the years, it has expanded its array. The brand came to India in 2012 and is currently owned by Arvind Fashion.

With a built-up area of 12.6 lakh sq. ft., and a leasable area of 8.1 lakh sq. ft., the Hilite mall houses over 200 brands. These brands include the U.S. Polo, Tommy Hilfiger, UCB, Levis, Arrow, Calvin Klein, and many more. The mall also features a multi-cuisine food court with a variety of different outlets. Soon, the mall will also house an eight-screen multiplex.