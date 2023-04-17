Amanora Mall to expand its food court with more outlets

Pune-based Amanora Mall is planning to expand its food court by adding food giants. These are in addition to recently-opened outlets Agent Jack’s Bar, Starbucks, KFC, Mainland China, Ghoomar restaurant, Barbeque Nation and more

Mumbai: Amanora Mall, situated at Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra, is planning to expand its food court by establishing national and international food and beverage joints, announced a mall’s official on social media.

Recently opened outlets at the mall include the cafe and bar Agent Jack’s, coffee joint Starbucks, fast food restaurant giant KFC, Chinese restaurant chain Mainland China, and other popular restaurant outlets such as Toscano, Ghoomar, BMG Unplugged and Barbeque Nation among others.

Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on August 18, 2011. The township consists of 12,000 apartments, two schools, one stadium and a shopping centre in the eastern suburb of Pune, the IT and residential hub. Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is a full-day destination for shopping, food, and entertainment