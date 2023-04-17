Food ServiceShopping CentresStore Launches

Amanora Mall to expand its food court with more outlets

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
35
0
Amanora Mall, Pune
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Pune-based Amanora Mall is planning to expand its food court by adding food giants. These are in addition to recently-opened outlets Agent Jack’s Bar, Starbucks, KFC, Mainland China, Ghoomar restaurant, Barbeque Nation and more

Mumbai: Amanora Mall, situated at Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar in Pune, Maharashtra, is planning to expand its food court by establishing national and international food and beverage joints, announced a mall’s official on social media.

Recently opened outlets at the mall include the cafe and bar Agent Jack’s, coffee joint Starbucks, fast food restaurant giant KFC, Chinese restaurant chain Mainland China, and other popular restaurant outlets such as Toscano, Ghoomar, BMG Unplugged and Barbeque Nation among others.

Amanora Mall is part of a 450-acre special township that started on August 18, 2011. The township consists of 12,000 apartments, two schools, one stadium and a shopping centre in the eastern suburb of Pune, the IT and residential hub. Spread across 1.2 million sq. ft., Amanora Mall is a full-day destination for shopping, food, and entertainment

Previous article5 Brands that never go on sale
Next articleApple’s Mumbai store adorned with wooden ceiling, handcrafted in Delhi with 4.5 lakh timber elements

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Aditya Birla’s Planet Fashion unveils new store in Varanasi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail’s Planet Fashion gives its Varanasi store a new identity for a better customer experience Delhi: Planet...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.