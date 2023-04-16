Tech icon of the week: Kiran Komatla, Restaurant Brand Asia

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Kiran Komatla, Group Chief Technology Officer, Restaurant Brand Asia this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Kiran Komatla

Kiran Komatla has over 20 years of experience in technology and retail management. Kiran engaged in leading and contributing towards the multi dimension of Information technology and system management in retail, his experience spanning across functional domains, retailing solutions, loyalty programs, replenishment tools, delivery management, e-commerce, vendor management, outsourcing and ERP implementations projects. His extensive experience in working with large, cross-functional and multicultural international teams in the delivery of multiple concurrent projects has been an eff ective communicator in overcoming challenges throughout this long retail journey.

Role & Responsibilities

– Technology strategy

– Technology support

– Building and developing the tech team



Education

Andhra University |BSc. Computer Science |2000-2002

Aspirations to fulfill

To be a marketer, given my inclination towards the function and everything that it involves

Game Changing Technologies

– AI

– ML

– 5G to revolutionize customer interaction

Bigger plans on horizon

To start something of my own, may be a startup that helps people improve their quality of life.

Tech mantra for life

Give back to the society and inspire them to do better

Career History & Experience

– Restaurant Brand Asia

Group Chief Technology Officer

Apr 2022- present

Sr. Vice President- IT

April 2019-March 2022

Vice President

May 2015-Apr 2019

– Celio

Head- Information Technology, India

April 2013-May 2015

– Aditya Birla Retail Ltd (Aditya Birla Group)

Head- Application Development & Support

Oct 2007-March 2013

– Future Group India

Area Lead-IT

March 2005-Oct 2007

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.