Reliance Smart Bazaar opens store in Noida

Smart Bazaar store, Paras One33, Noida
The new outlet is spread over 29803 sq. ft of retail space at he Paras One33 shopping centre on the Noida Expressway

Bengaluru: Reliance Smart Bazaar, a hypermart chain by Reliance Retail, has opened a store at Paras One33, a shopping center on the Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The new outlet is spread over 29,803 sq. ft. of retail space, announced Paras One33, the flagship retail project of Paras Buildtech in a release on Friday.

“The Smart Bazaar is the biggest hypermart of the Noida Expressway and will offer our customers a world-class shopping experience,” said Kunal Rishi, chief operating officer of Paras Buildtech.

The store offers groceries, fruits and vegetables, kitchenware, homeware, apparel, and consumer electronics.

Along with the Smart Bazaar, a 1280 sq. ft Barista outlet was also launched at Paras One33 on Friday.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. the holding company of all the retail businesses of Reliance Industries Ltd. Apart from Reliance Smart Bazaar the company owns brands including Freshpik, Fresh Signature, Reliance Smart Point, JioMart, Centro, Reliance Trends, Fashion Factory, Reliance Digital, and JioMart Digital.

The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle.

