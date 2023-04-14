Titan’s Zoya unveils new flagship boutique in Hyderabad

The new Zoya flagship diamond boutique is spread across 6,000 sq. ft. and is situated at Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills

Bengaluru: Diamond boutique chain Zoya by House of Tata has launched a flagship boutique in Hyderabad, announced the brand in a press release on Friday. The 6,000 sq. ft. store is situated at Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills.

With the launch of the new flagship boutique in Hyderabad, the total number of Zoya stand-alone stores touches seven.

“Hyderabad is sure to enjoy this boutique and its many treasures that bring alive India’s rich tradition of artisanship through contemporary design,” said Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and founder of URLife, who inaugurated the store along with Sharad R., business head-south at Titan.

“With its commitment to meaningful art and warm hospitality, Zoya is setting new standards in fine jewellery experiences in India. Our boutique in Hyderabad carries forward the Titan promise to create a destination for homegrown luxury and a refined brand experience that is distinctly above the ordinary,” said Sharad R.

Zoya was launched in 2010 as a new retail format of Tanishq, a jewellery retail giant from Titan Company, which is backed by the Tata Group. Zoya’s seven boutiques are situated in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Apart from Zoya, Titan Company owns and operates brands including Tanishq, Sonata, Fastrack, Zoop, Skinn, Xylys and Titan Clock.