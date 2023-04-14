Personal care brand Herby Angel plans 5X distribution expansion in FY23-24

The retailer is targeting to expand its network to about 150 distributors by the end of FY24

Bengaluru: Homegrown personal care and nutrition brand Herby Angel plans to expand its distribution network by 5X by the end of FY (fiscal year) 2023 – 24, the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

The retailer currently has 30 distributors and is targeting to expand its network to about 150 distributors by the end of FY24. This includes plans to expand its presence in markets such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and North-Eastern states.

The brand aims to establish a retail distribution network across 21 states by March 2024. “We at Herby Angel are looking at expanding our presence across the country aggressively in FY23-24 to cater to a wider target audience. In line with our vision, we plan to partner with large retail chains, explore franchisees and even open our own exclusive brand outlets in selective areas,” said Ambuj Rai, head of sales at Herby Angel.

Apart from focusing on expansion in metros and mini-metros, the brand will aggressively push to make its products available in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to cater to a wider audience by strengthening its retail distribution network, release added.

The brand’s portfolio currently consists of 20 products catering to baby and kids’ personal care and nutrition category.

“Herby Angel was incepted with the vision to address the market gaps in organic personal care and nutrition for children in India. We ensure to deliver the highest quality products and upload all batch test reports on the website for parents to verify that our products are free from harmful chemicals and toxins etc,” said Sherry Jairath, chief experience officer of Herby Angel.

Launched in October 2022, Herby Angel is currently present in five states across the country.