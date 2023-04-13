Lifestyle brand Suta launches its first store in Hyderabad

The new store is spread over 1,766 sq. ft. and is situated at Jubilee Hills

Bengaluru: Contemporary design house chain Suta has opened a new store in Hyderabad, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday. The new store is spread over 1,766 sq. ft. of retail space and is situated at Shreshta Primus Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The ethnic lifestyle brand that offers men’s and women’s wear, accessories, and home décor chose Hyderabad due to the high customer demand in the city. Hyderabad had been one of Suta’s most requested destinations for its Suta Bazaar, brand’s traveling exhibition, release added.

“Hyderabad holds a special place in our hearts as one of our most beloved cities. Its rich history, vibrant culture, delectable cuisine, and warm people have always left us in awe. The immense love and support shown by our customers here towards our brand, products, and story made it an easy choice to set up our store in this city,” said Sujata, co-founder of Suta.

Further elaborating on the choice of location, Tanya Biswas, co-founder of Suta said, “Nestled in the heart of the Telugu film industry and surrounded by picturesque neighborhoods, this area exudes a timeless charm – much like Suta. Our aim is to provide customers with an authentic Suta experience and also broaden our reach to newer, more diverse audiences”.

Recently, Suta opened its first exclusive store in Kolkata, located at Gariahat.

Founded in 2016, Suta has been working with over 17,000 weavers across the country. Today the artisanal brand is present in multiple locations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, West Bengal and Jharkhand.