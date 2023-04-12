The beauty platform, which deals with multimillion transactions daily, will use GoKwik’s solutions to reduce return to origin (RTOs) and expand COD to deeper areas of India

Mumbai: Good Glamm Group, a beauty and personal care company, has partnered with e-commerce enabler GoKwik to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability pan India and minimize the risk of return to origin (RTO) of non-deliverable of orders, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

GoKwik will use its intelligent solutions backed by technology and data science to ensure robust RTO protection and unlock further growth potential for Good Glamm Group. GoKwik will also help the startup expand its COD serviceability deeper into tier three and four cities and remote towns of the country.

“With the rapid growth of e-commerce in India, we recognized the need to enhance our online shopping experience by providing reliable COD service and efficient RTO management. Partnering with GoKwik has allowed us to do just that, and we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to expand our customer base and drive business growth while minimizing COD losses,” said Manan Jain, group chief growth officer, the Good Glamm Group.

COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment even as the adoption of digital payments in India is growing. According to some estimates, almost 60-80% of orders on e-commerce platforms continue to be COD orders.

“As enablers who are committed to revolutionise the e-commerce industry, we are excited that Good Glamm Group have chosen us as its enablers in this growth journey. We look forward to helping it penetrate into the deeper markets of Bharat through our solutions.” Chirag Taneja, co-founder and chief executive officer, GoKwik.

Founded in 2020, GoKwik is an e-commerce enablement company which provides full-stack e-commerce enablement services across the entire shopping funnel. It houses over 500 brands including Lenskart, boAt, Mamaearth, Noise, Manmatters, Neemans amongst others who are extensively using its solutions to boost its overall profitability. It is backed by investors such as Sequoia, Matrix Partners, Think Investments, RTP Global and marquee angels.

Founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is a South Asian D2C beauty and personal care conglomerate, with brands such as MyGlamm, The Moms Co, St Botanica, among others. The company deals with multimillion transactions every day, a majority of which is COD.