Mumbai: Shiprocket, e-commerce enablement platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital payments platform BillDesk to power payments on its one-click checkout solution. The consolidated offering combines the technological and logistical capabilities of Shiprocket, and the industry-leading payments experience of BillDesk to provide one-click checkout experience for D2C merchants in India.

Through this strategic partnership, Shiprocket will provide its merchants with payment experience by leveraging BillDesk’s extensive experience in processing payments across all payment methods. The partnership also allows BillDesk to access Shiprocket’s D2C network and unlock opportunities in the $20 billion market, which is growing at a healthy rate of over 25% annually.

Speaking on the partnership Saahil Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Shiprocket said, “We are excited to partner with BillDesk to enable a better one-click-checkout experience for our merchants. With the rise in D2C commerce in India, quick checkout solutions are going to provide a great advantage to merchants in enabling a seamless consumer experience. This partnership will enable us to further our mission of empowering businesses and help us provide an all-encompassing and compelling offering to them.”

“The integration of BillDesk digital payments solutions with Shiprocket’s one-click-checkout technology will drive tremendous value for merchants in India as they scale their digital businesses. This partnership will enable businesses to use a robust, secure platform with multiple payment methods like UPI, cards, net-banking, etc. and deliver a smooth payment experience on their D2C channels,” said Ajay Kaushal, co-founder, BillDesk.

For the merchants, the partnership offers a comprehensive solution with multiple complementing functionalities integrated into a single offering. The solution enables merchants to provide all payment methods to their buyers through Shiprocket’s one-click checkout solution, including UPI, credit card/debit card, net banking, wallets, and consumer credit. The authentication protocols for verification of customers will help merchants in eliminating fake orders, and additional features like address pre-fill and delivery date guarantee will improve the customer experience altogether. It also provides merchants with access to dashboard tools, through which they will have complete control over refunds, settlements, payment method analytics etc. Merchants can leverage BillDesk’s secure solutions, which are relied upon by leading businesses in India as their scale on their digital payments acceptance.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket helps the sellers at every step of their e-commerce journey, creating an operating system for direct commerce. Its stack of tech integrations enables shipping, fulfillment, customer communication and marketing tools as well as providers for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce retailers in India. It also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, prints, and shipping labels. It avails tracking information from multiple providers including managing Cash on Delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation. Shiprocket also offers state-of-the-art fulfillment solutions with more than 45 warehouses located across India. The technology stack provides a robust post-purchase experience to consumers resulting in higher engagement and lower RTO (failed deliveries). With over 25 courier partners on board, the brand permits pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 24,000+ pin codes within India and 220 countries and territories worldwide.

BillDesk is a leading digital payment solutions partner for businesses in India. For over a decade, BillDesk has been driving electronic payments and digital commerce. It has enabled over Rs 10 trillion of electronic payments in 2022.