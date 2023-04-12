Chique clothing brand opens 47 stores

The stores have been opened in 14 Indian states and in other parts of the world including Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Congo, Dubai, Singapore and Tanzania

Mumbai: Womenswear brand, Chique Clothing Company has opened 47 stores in a short span and is slated to open 3 more stores this month, a company official announced on social media.

“Excited to share that we have successfully opened 47 stores and 3 more stores under fitouts this month,” stated Siddhant Gupta, partner, Chique Clothing Company in a LinkedIn post.

The brand has 9 stores in Delhi, 4 stores in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana each, 3 stores in Gujarat, 1 store in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar each, 3 stores in Telangana, 4 stores in Punjab and 5 stores in Maharashtra. Chique outlets are also present in other parts of the world including Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Congo, Dubai, Singapore and Tanzania.

Launched in 2015, Chique offers womenswear collection including dresses, shirts, tunics, bottoms, co-ords, accessories, etc.

India Retailing has reached out to the company for details regarding its expansion plans. Stay tuned for updates