ABFRL’s fashion brand Style Up opens 3 outlets across India

Fashion brand Style Up from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. has opened its stores in Hyderabad, Indore and Siliguri

Mumbai: Fashion retail store chain Style Up by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) is on an expansion spree as it opened three outlets across India, announced a company official on social media.

The first outlet is at Kompally, Hyderabad in Telangana, the second one is at Vega City Mall in Siliguri, West Bengal and the third store is at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

ABFRL launched the large-format fashion store chain Style Up in 2019. It offers a wide range of retail brands by ABFRL such as Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, Peter England, Van Heusen, etc. It is currently present in around 20 Indian cities.

ABFRL’s international brand portfolio includes The Collective, India’s largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and has long-term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Reebok.