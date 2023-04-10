Food & BeverageFood ServiceSpotlight

Costa Coffee enters Dehradun

Costa Coffee’s first store in the Doon Valley is located at Masli on Mussoorie Road

New Delhi: British coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee opened its first outlet in Dehradun, a social media post said.

The first store in the Doon Valley is located at Masli on Mussoorie Road, the LinkedIn post by the India franchisee said.

“As we have the mountains calling us again, Costa Coffee is all set to greet you in Dehradun. A cozy Costa Coffee Café in the heart of Uttarakhand in Masli, Mussoorie Road, is designed to uplift your coffee experience,” the post by Devyani International Ltd. said.

The café is well lit with natural light and oozes the aromas of coffee, further added the company in its post.

Costa Coffee is offering frappe, iced coffee, iced tea, lemonades, fruit coolers, coffee, hot chocolate and teas at its latest outlet.

The UK-based coffee chain entered India in 2005 and it was brought by Devyani International. It opened its first outlet in New Delhi.

The F&B service company operates over 40 outlets of Costa Coffee across all formats including high street, malls, airports, hospitals, corporate offices and highway locations. Furthermore, it plans to expand the brand across the country, the company has said on its website.

Devyani International is the franchisee of Yum Brands in India and is among the largest operators of quick service restaurants chain in India and operates 655 stores across 155 cities in India of various brands including KFC and Pizza Hut as of March 31, 2021, the company said on its website.

