7-Eleven enters Pune

7-Eleven operates more than 70,000 convenience stores globally and it generates nearly a third of its revenue from Asian markets

New Delhi: International convenience store brand 7-Eleven opened its first store in Pune on March 31 and it’s located at Amanora mall on Mundhwa-Kharadi Road at Amanora Park Town. The store is spread across an area of 650 sq. ft.

“As a part of Amanora Makeover initiative 7-Eleven is one of the newest additions to the new retail mix. West Block of the mall which was under rejuvenation process is now open with its new vibe and look,” said Surjit Singh Rajpurohit, chief executive officer, Amanora Mall. “In the coming months mall is about to welcome many new aspirational brands and some of these brands will be opening for the first time in Pune, that are sure to delight shoppers of all ages.”

The Japanese-owned, US-headquartered 7-Eleven operates more than 70,000 convenience stores globally and it generates nearly a third of its revenue from Asian markets. In India, 7-Eleven is operated by Reliance Retail and the Indian retailer has so far opened outlets in Maharashtra state.

7-Eleven’s target customers are people who are always on-the-go, as it operates one-stop convenience stores, offering instant solutions to its customers.

The store is offering ready to eat food and beverages and daily essentials at its latest outlet.

The convenience store chain entered India in a master franchise agreement with Reliance Retail Ltd in early 2019. The Texas-based brand 7-Eleven had earlier inked an agreement with Future Group, Kishore Biyani’s promoted entity to enter the country’s retail sector before the two groups mutually terminated the agreement in 2021.

7-Eleven was first founded at Dallas in Texas and as of 2021, the chain had 78, 029 store across the world, according to Wikipedia.