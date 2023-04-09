Tech icon of the week: Hariharan Iyer, Raymond Group

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Hariharan Iyer, Group chief information officer, Raymond Group this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Hariharan Iyer

Hariharan Iyer is a dynamic, results-oriented leader with a strong track record of performance in turnaround and high-paced organisations. He has been a successful leader specialising in business information technology and operations with demonstrated success developing strategies and directing technology initiatives that produce high levels of business performance and profitability. He also has set a track record for developing state of-the-art e-commerce and heterogenous business systems architectures. Iyer expertises in project management, systems infrastructures, security, network integration, Internet based development, mobile application rollout, database design, cloud-based integration and quality implementation. He also extensive experience in designing, modelling, and managing project development life cycles from inception to commercial delivery of world class products and service.

Roles & Responsibilities

– Project management

– Systems infrastructures

– Security

– Network integration

– Internet based development

– Database design

– Quality implementation Skills

– Project, vendor and team management

– Business analysis

– Leadership

– Strategic planning

– Business development Security

– Product development Career History & Experience

– Raymond Group

Group CIO

January 2019 – present

– DHL

Chief Digital Officer & Chief Information Officer

Jan 2018 – Jan 2019

– Monetizing Utility & Design IP

IP Monetization

Jan 2014 – Jan 2018

– Mahyco

Group C.I.O

Jan 2009 – Jan2014

– Reliance

Senior General Manager

April 2003 – Dec 2008

– Tata Finance

Senior General Manager

Jan 2002 – March 2003

– CGI

Chief Technology Officer

March 2000 – Dec 2001

– ARBNet

Chief Technology Officer

Jan 1999 – Nov 2000

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.