Titan appoints Ravi Kuppuraj as COO of its smart wearables business

Bengaluru: Homegrown watch retailer Titan Company Ltd. has appointed Ravi Kuppuraj as the chief operating officer (COO) and business head for the Titan smart wearables business, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

“I am elated to join the team at Titan Company Ltd. and to lead the Smart Wearables business. I believe that technology has the power to create a positive impact on people’s lives, and I am passionate about leveraging our expertise to innovate and bring groundbreaking tech products and solutions to consumers,” said Kuppuraj.

With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership, Kuppuraj will lead the business toward new areas of growth and innovation adding more value to Titan’s growth in the smartwatch segment, the release added.

Prior to joining Titan Company, Kuppuraj held executive roles in companies including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health. He has also founded and launched start-ups in the cloud-based, universal remote patient monitoring, and wearables spaces.

“As a segment, we aim to grab a larger market share in FY24 and with Ravi joining our team, we are sure of achieving our targets and taking the business to greater heights,” said Suparna Mitra, chief executive officer, watches and wearables division, Titan Company Ltd.

Launched in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), Titan manufactures fashion accessories such as jewellery, watches and eyewear. The company owns and operates several brands including Tanishq, Sonata, Fastrack, Zoop, Skinn, Xylys and Titan Clock.