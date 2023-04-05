QSR chain Fat Tiger opens store in Indore

The new Fat Tiger store offers dine-in, delivery and takeaway

New Delhi: QSR Chain Fat Tiger has opened its latest store in Indore, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Spread across 273 sq. ft., the new outlet is located at Phoenix Citadel next to the Mumbai-Agra bypass.

“The launch of the new Fat Tiger outlet in Indore is part of the company’s expansion plan to provide its services to more customers across India,” Sahil Arya, co-founder and director of Fat Tiger said.

In addition to dine-in, the outlet also offers takeout and delivery options.

Fat Tiger operates more than 50 outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among other cities. It has been expanding through the franchise route and aims to open over 200 outlets across India in 2.5 years.