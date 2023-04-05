Food & BeverageLatest News

QSR chain Fat Tiger opens store in Indore

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
14
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new Fat Tiger store offers dine-in, delivery and takeaway

New Delhi: QSR Chain Fat Tiger has opened its latest store in Indore, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Spread across 273 sq. ft., the new outlet is located at Phoenix Citadel next to the Mumbai-Agra bypass.

“The launch of the new Fat Tiger outlet in Indore is part of the company’s expansion plan to provide its services to more customers across India,” Sahil Arya, co-founder and director of Fat Tiger said.

In addition to dine-in, the outlet also offers takeout and delivery options.

Fat Tiger operates more than 50 outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad among other cities. It has been expanding through the franchise route and aims to open over 200 outlets across India in 2.5 years.

Previous articleKinu Baby forays into e-commerce space
Next articleJewellery brand Tanishq unveils Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar solitaire collection

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail launches omnichannel beauty retail platform, Tira

In addition, Reliance Retail also announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra...

More Articles Like This

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.