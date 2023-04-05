Beauty & WellnessE-CommerceLatest News

Kinu Baby forays into e-commerce space

Indiaretailing Bureau
The company has launched its range on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and other e-commerce channels

New Delhi: D2C brand Kinu Baby Care has partnered with leading e-commerce marketplaces to launch its latest range the company said in a press release.

The company has launched its range on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and other e-commerce channels.

The company’s latest organic baby care range includes skincare essentials, baby lotion, body wash, baby hair oil, and baby hair shampoo for newborns and infants.

“The new collection has been dermatologically evaluated and is toxin-free for the best results in providing gentle care to babies while protecting their delicate skin around the clock. As an evolving brand, we are on a mission to bridge the gap between mother nature and other mothers,” said Nikita Kohli Kathuria, the Co-Founder of Kinu Baby Care, speaking about the new range.

The brand was instituted in 2021 in Delhi by Deepak Kumar and Nikita Kohli Kathuria to develop, manufacture and distribute the best baby care and personal care products.

