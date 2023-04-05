Jewellery brand Tanishq unveils Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar solitaire collection

The collection presents 100 limited edition solitaires graded in over 60 criteria of excellence

Bengaluru: Jewellery retail brand Tanishq has launched a limited-edition solitaire collection named Celeste x Sachin Tendulkar to pay a tribute to the international cricket legend commemorating his 50th birthday, the retailer announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The collection presents 100 limited edition solitaires sourced from across the world and graded in over 60 criteria of excellence.

“We are delighted to present 100 limited edition Sachin x Celeste solitaires that fall under 0.006% of solitaires available worldwide in the D-flawless 1-carat category,” said Arun Narayan, vice president of category, marketing and retail at Tanishq.

The collection offers rings, earrings and bracelets for both women and men.

“It’s been a pleasure partnering with Tanishq to create this exclusive limited-edition collection and bringing it to life. The Tanishq Celeste is a carefully curated innovative collection that celebrates the unifying spirit of cricket as well. I hope this partnership opens up newer avenues to celebrate excellence among the consumers,” said Tendulkar who turns 50 on 24 April 2023.

Launched in 1994, Tanishq is the property of Titan Company, which is back by Tata Group. The jewellery retail chain currently operates over 400 exclusive outlets in more than 240 cities across the country.