Zomato ties up with Yulu to provide e-scooter for food deliveries

PTI
By PTI
Over 4,000 delivery partners as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato’s platform organically utilise Yulu’s EVs to make the last-mile deliveries

Mumbai: Food delivery brand Zomato has joined hands with electric bike-sharing startup Yulu for providing 25,000-35,000 units of its purpose-built e-scooter DeX to the former’s delivery partners for last-mile delivery on custom-made rental plans, a statement said on Monday.

“As part of The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 per cent electric, and with Yulu’s support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.

Once deployed, these e-scooters have the potential of serving three-lakh green deliveries every day by 2026, Yulu said in a statement.

According to the company, rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. Yulu said it provides flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to ICE-powered vehicles.

“With Yulu’s deep understanding of the delivery ecosystem, purpose-built product DeX, robust operations and a wide network of battery swapping stations, our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40 per cent,” said Pradeep Puranam, head of revenue and operations at Yulu.

Yulu said over 4,000 delivery partners as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato’s platform organically utilise Yulu’s EVs to make the last-mile deliveries.

